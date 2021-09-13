HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

