Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Rambus stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

