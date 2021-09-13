Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

