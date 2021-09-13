PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

