Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 932 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $29.50 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.