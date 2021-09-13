Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

