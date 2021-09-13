Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

