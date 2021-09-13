Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $18,159,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $21.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

