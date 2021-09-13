Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 872,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,295,000 after purchasing an additional 172,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

