Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

