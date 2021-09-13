Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $390.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

