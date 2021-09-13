Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 430,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 214.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 418,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,433,000 after acquiring an additional 376,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 320,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.