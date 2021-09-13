Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,233.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,200.40. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

