David M. Shull Purchases 3,500 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $27.17 on Monday. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

POLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.