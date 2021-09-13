Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $220,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $119.94 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.