Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Strategic Education by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Strategic Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 40.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $75.45 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

