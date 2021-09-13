Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

