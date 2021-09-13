Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1,690.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 339.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $16,072,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.