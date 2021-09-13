Sei Investments Co. Buys 802 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,405 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $217.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

