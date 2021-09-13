Sei Investments Co. Acquires 28,029 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,398 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $99.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

