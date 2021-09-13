Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of GoPro worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after buying an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $23,432,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $14,818,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $11,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

