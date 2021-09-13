Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Denny’s worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

