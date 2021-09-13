Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Head to Head Review

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.02, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.62%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.08 -$159.45 million $0.91 13.27 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 18.57 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.27

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

