Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 477,962 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

