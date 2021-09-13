Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,396 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

