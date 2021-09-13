Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,870 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 30.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

