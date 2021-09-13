Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 44.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $136.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

