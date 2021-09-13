New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,908 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

