Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTST. Truist raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,559.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

