Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.