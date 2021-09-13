Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $86.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,769 shares of company stock worth $8,772,697 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

