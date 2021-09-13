Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 31.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 60.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.17. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

