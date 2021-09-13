Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $113.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

