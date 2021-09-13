Swiss National Bank Has $9.09 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

