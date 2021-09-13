PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Regal Beloit by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

RBC opened at $149.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

