Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,900 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

