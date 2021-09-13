Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $130.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.34.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

