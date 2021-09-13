Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

