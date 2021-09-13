Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Legacy Housing worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $458.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. Analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,447,817 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,205.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $54,656.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,043,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,092. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

