Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,195 shares of company stock worth $25,953,133. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

