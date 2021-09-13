PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 45.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

GTLS stock opened at $192.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

