PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 391 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

