PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:GACQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

GACQU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

