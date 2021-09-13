Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Sells 7,023 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.
Shares of AC stock opened at C$23.57 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 earnings per share for the current year.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
