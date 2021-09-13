Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by Truist from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.70.

PLAY stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

