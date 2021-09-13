Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Sells 4,386 Shares of Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.