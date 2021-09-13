Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $39.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.