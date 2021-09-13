Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

STLD stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.