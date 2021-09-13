Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ExlService worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,420.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $121.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $124.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.