Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $194,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

